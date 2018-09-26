Wednesday, September 26 , 2018, 12:10 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Santa Barbara High Golfers Edge Dos Pueblos by Two Strokes

Lizzie Goss of SBHS golf Click to view larger
Lizzie Goss makes a 5-foot putt as Santa Barbara teammate Melia Haller looks on. Haller and Goss and the top two scores for the Dons in their two-shot win over the Chargers. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 25, 2018 | 9:23 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High girls golf team rose to the ocassion against long-time Channel League champion Dos Pueblos and edged the Chargers by two strokes, 224-226, in dual match at Glen Annie Golf Course on Thursday.

Gabby Minier and  Hannah Cho of Dos Pueblos shared medalist honors by each shooting 2-over par 37.

Santa Barbara's Melia Haller was one stroke back at 38, Lizzie Goss shot a 40 and Allie Womack carded at 44.

"Melia parred six out of first seven holes," Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop said. "Lizzie played the three par 3s in 1 under and Allie birdied both holes 2 and 6. As a team this was our lowest round on the year." 

The win leaves the Dons in first place alone at 5-0. They are 8-0 overall. Dos Pueblos is 4-1 and 8-2.

"A two-shot loss match is pretty tough for a golf team to accept," DP coach Dan Choi said. "As I told my team, it's pretty easy to think about where each one of us could have made up two shots in our round let alone two or three for a whole team. The key, however, is not to focus on the what if's but just do our best to put in the work so it won't happen the next time. Let's move on and learn from our mistakes. We are looking forward to finishing the rest of our league matches well and do our best to prepare for our rematch with SB at La Cumbre.

Hannah Cho, DP golf Click to view larger
Hannah Cho hits her approach on the par-5 fifth hole at Glen Annie Golf Course. Cho shot a 37 to share medalist honors with Dos Pueblos teammate Gabby Minier. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

"Our hats off to Santa Barbara. It was a great team performance that they put on at a hard course. It was a well deserved win for them."

Throop was pleased with his team's performance.

"It took our girls' best to beat a very good team," he said.

SBHS 222,  Dos Pueblos 224
at Glen Annie GC par 35

SB scores
Melia Haller 38
Lizzie Goss 40
Allie Womack 44
Maddie Malmsten 51
Aoife Braverman 51
Malta Olhiser 52

DP scores
Gabby Minier 37 co-medalist
Hannah Cho 37  co-medalist
Kathy Ramirez Gijon  49
Maggie Tang 51
Nicole Calene 52
Julia Schniepp 57
 

