Santa Barbara High Golfers Edge Dos Pueblos by Two Strokes

Golf

The Santa Barbara High girls golf team rose to the ocassion against long-time Channel League champion Dos Pueblos and edged the Chargers by two strokes, 224-226, in dual match at Glen Annie Golf Course on Thursday.

Gabby Minier and Hannah Cho of Dos Pueblos shared medalist honors by each shooting 2-over par 37.

Santa Barbara's Melia Haller was one stroke back at 38, Lizzie Goss shot a 40 and Allie Womack carded at 44.

"Melia parred six out of first seven holes," Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop said. "Lizzie played the three par 3s in 1 under and Allie birdied both holes 2 and 6. As a team this was our lowest round on the year."

The win leaves the Dons in first place alone at 5-0. They are 8-0 overall. Dos Pueblos is 4-1 and 8-2.

"A two-shot loss match is pretty tough for a golf team to accept," DP coach Dan Choi said. "As I told my team, it's pretty easy to think about where each one of us could have made up two shots in our round let alone two or three for a whole team. The key, however, is not to focus on the what if's but just do our best to put in the work so it won't happen the next time. Let's move on and learn from our mistakes. We are looking forward to finishing the rest of our league matches well and do our best to prepare for our rematch with SB at La Cumbre.

"Our hats off to Santa Barbara. It was a great team performance that they put on at a hard course. It was a well deserved win for them."

Throop was pleased with his team's performance.

"It took our girls' best to beat a very good team," he said.



SBHS 222, Dos Pueblos 224

at Glen Annie GC par 35

SB scores

Melia Haller 38

Lizzie Goss 40

Allie Womack 44

Maddie Malmsten 51

Aoife Braverman 51

Malta Olhiser 52

DP scores

Gabby Minier 37 co-medalist

Hannah Cho 37 co-medalist

Kathy Ramirez Gijon 49

Maggie Tang 51

Nicole Calene 52

Julia Schniepp 57

