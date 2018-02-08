Santa Barbara High Grabs Resounding Wins Over Buena, Ventura

Santa Barbara High girls water polo had a big Thursday against Channel League opponents, sweeping Buena and Ventura. The Dons (14-13, 4-4) wrapped their regular season ahead of Division II girls championships.
Santa Barbara 11, Buena 1
Lili Castillo heated up for three goals and earned two Bulldog ejections, while Lil Castillo scored twice and came up with two steals to lift the Dons to the win.
Santa Barbara 10, Ventura 4
Grace Raisin excelled with seven of the Dons' 10 goals. Elise Power picked up a goal of her own, along with two assists and three takeaways. Goalkeeper Faith Tedesco picked up 14 saves.
