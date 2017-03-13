Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:00 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara High Grief Counselors Help Students After Senior Killed by Train

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 13, 2017 | 8:45 p.m.

Grief counselors and professional therapists were available for the campus community at Santa Barbara High School on Monday after a student was fatally struck by an Amtrak passenger train over the weekend.

Senior Connor O’Keefe, 18, of Santa Barbara, was hit by the northbound train near Fernald Point Lane in Montecito on Saturday afternoon, and the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office is investigating the case, the Sheriff’s Department said.

According to a Facebook message from Principal John Becchio, counselors and support volunteers were on hand at a compassion center in the Alumni Room and at the Multimedia Arts and Design (MAD) Academy, where O’Keefe was a student.

“Connor’s passing brings with it a sadness as our school community deals with the emotional impact of this loss,” Becchio wrote.

“We are indeed saddened, but we have mobilized all our school resources, as well as resources from our community, so that we together can get through this difficult time.”

SBHS school counselors are available on campus and in their offices during the school day, he added.

The Santa Barbara Response Network is also accessible 24/7 and can be reached by calling 805.699.5608.

“In times like this it is important that we stay together as a community and communicate with one another about any needs that we might have,” Becchio added.

O’Keefe was a key member of the SBHS water polo team that won the Channel League championship last fall before falling to Mater Dei in the first round of the CIF playoffs.

Water polo coach Mark Walsh said O’Keefe played on the team for four years and was on the swim team for three.

“He played hurt for the second half of the season, knowing we needed him even if it was at 50 percent,” Walsh told Noozhawk. “He truly only cared about the team and his teammates.

“He was a great friend to many and good teammate to all. Connor was a selfless player who always competed with his contagious smile.”

In interviews with KEYT News, friends and fellow water polo players remembered O’Keefe as a happy, energetic competitor and friend.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). This story includes reporting from sports editor Barry Punzal, who can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

