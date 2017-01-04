Santa Barbara High Grinds Out Win Over Rio Mesa

Boys Basketball

The Santa Barbara boys basketball team pulled off a tough 69-62 basketball victory at non-league opponent Rio Mesa on Wednesday.

Ben Brown led the Dons (10-7) with 23 while Davis Kim added 12 points in his debut. Jeremiah Nicholson and Morgan Peus each put up nine points in the win.

"Although we didn't play our best game we made big plays when we needed them and managed to grind out a good road victory," said Santa Barbara coach Joe Bregante.

The Dons received a boost from Taylor Padilla, who returned to game action after missing time due to illness.

Santa Barbara travels south to take on Oxnard on January 11 and will begin Channel League play on January 14 by hosting Buena.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.