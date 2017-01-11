Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:33 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara High Handled by Oxnard

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | January 11, 2017 | 9:58 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team dropped a 59-38 non-league game at Oxnard, the No. 1 team in CIF Division 2A, on Wednesday

Santa Barbara’s Austin Lind receives a pass in the Dons’ non-league loss at top-ranked Oxnard. (Photo courtesy of Gary Kim)

Ben Brown scored 13 points to lead the Dons (11-8), who fell behind 28-19 at halftime and couldn't muster any sort of comeback. Taylor Padilla and Anthony Trujillo added eight and seven points, respectively, for Santa Barbara.

"I thought we came out and competed well but we made too many mental errors," said Santa Barbara assistant coach Joe Bregante. "I think it was a really good learning experience for us, especially with us beginning league play this Friday."

The Dons host Buena in their Channel League opener.  

Bregante is optimistic the team can compete for the Channel League title. "If we can correct some of the errors that have been plaguing us, we can be a pretty good team," he said.

