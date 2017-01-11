Santa Barbara High Handled by Oxnard

Boys Basketball

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team dropped a 59-38 non-league game at Oxnard, the No. 1 team in CIF Division 2A, on Wednesday

Ben Brown scored 13 points to lead the Dons (11-8), who fell behind 28-19 at halftime and couldn't muster any sort of comeback. Taylor Padilla and Anthony Trujillo added eight and seven points, respectively, for Santa Barbara.

"I thought we came out and competed well but we made too many mental errors," said Santa Barbara assistant coach Joe Bregante. "I think it was a really good learning experience for us, especially with us beginning league play this Friday."

The Dons host Buena in their Channel League opener.

Bregante is optimistic the team can compete for the Channel League title. "If we can correct some of the errors that have been plaguing us, we can be a pretty good team," he said.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.