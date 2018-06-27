Santa Barbara High Hosting Youth Basketball Night

Santa Barbara High's top-ranked boys basketball team is hosting a Youth Basketball Night at its Channel League game against Ventura on Tuesday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
All kids 8th grade and under will receive free admission to the freshman (4:15 p.m.), JV (5:30) and varsity (7 p.m.) games. Junior high students need to bring their school ID cards to receive a ticket.
Santa Barbara is 25-1 on the season. The Dons will be seeking to finish Channel League play undefeated before going into the CIF Playoffs next week.