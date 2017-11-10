Santa Barbara High Inductees 9 New Members Into Athletic Hall of Fame

It was a night to celebrate Santa Barbara High athletic history at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion as nine special Dons were inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

The new inductees were basketball stars Jamaal Wilkes and Victor Bartolome, soccer standout Ruby Ybarra, tennis stars Lola Trenwith Georgi and Eldon Ford, multi-sport standouts Bill Oakley Sr., and Rodger Schmandt, coach Lito Garcia and photographer Dick Martin.

“They were the best years of my life,” Ybarra said of playing for the Dons, “and it wasn’t because we won CIF championships. It was a group of players that were a fantastic group.

“Coach Garcia was a mentor and continues to be one of my best friends. I’m so honored to be here today.”

Garcia coached the Dons’ soccer teams to three straight CIF championships in the mid-1970s. He also coached the football team to a title.

Wilkes guided the Santa Barbara to 26 straight wins and a CIF semifinal berth during his senior year (1969-70).

After graduating, he went on to play for the legendary John Wooden at UCLA and won two national championships with the Bruins (1972, 73), and later won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors (1975) and the “Showtime” L.A Lakers (1980, 82, 85). He was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1975.

Trenwith was part of a dynasty. She played on four straight CIF championship teams at Santa Barbara.