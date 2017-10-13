Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:11 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara High Names 9 New Inductees to Athletics Hall of Fame

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 13, 2017 | 9:05 a.m.

Coach Manuel "Lito" Garcia and player Rudy Ybarra set the standard of excellence for boys soccer at Santa Barbara High in the 1970s.

Garcia guided the Dons to three straight CIF-Southern Section championships (1974, 75, 76) and Ybarra was twice named the CIF-SS Player of the Year (75, 76).

Garcia was also a successful football coach at Santa Barbara, guiding the Dons to a CIF title in 1989.

After graduation, Ybarra played professional soccer in the North America Soccer League before returning to SBHS, where he coached the Dons boys soccer team to several league titles and a CIF championship.

After sharing success on the playing field, Garcia and Ybarra will have the thrill of going into the Dons Athletics Hall of Fame together as part of the nine-member induction class of 2017.

The class of nine represents nine decades of athletic history at the school.

The nine new inductees bring the Hall of Fame membership up to 90.

They will be honored on Nov. 9 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion. The event begins at 5 p.m.

Here is list of the 2017 inductees:

Jamaal Wilkes — The CIF-SS basketball Player of the Year in 1970 who later went to play on two NCAA championship teams for legendary coach John Wooden at UCLA and was part of four NBA title teams, one in his rookie season at Golden State and three with the L.A. Lakers.

Victor Bartolome — A 7-foot-2 standout basketball player in the 1960s who went to Oregon State and started all four years.

Eldon Ford — A leader on CIF- and league-champion boys tennis teams in the 1940s.

Rodger Schmandt — A multi-sport standout at the school in the 1950s.

Bill Oakley, Sr. — A standout in baseball as well as other sports in the 1950s.

Lola Trenwith Georgi — A star player on three straight CIF tennis championship teams (79, 80, 81) and a standout at UC Irvine.

Dick Martin — The school photographer who captured generations of Dons athletes and years of outstanding performances.

For more information on the Dons Athletics Hall of Fame, contact (805) 284‐3986 or e‐mail [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 