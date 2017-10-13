Santa Barbara High Names 9 New Inductees to Athletics Hall of Fame

Coach Manuel "Lito" Garcia and player Rudy Ybarra set the standard of excellence for boys soccer at Santa Barbara High in the 1970s.

Garcia guided the Dons to three straight CIF-Southern Section championships (1974, 75, 76) and Ybarra was twice named the CIF-SS Player of the Year (75, 76).

Garcia was also a successful football coach at Santa Barbara, guiding the Dons to a CIF title in 1989.

After graduation, Ybarra played professional soccer in the North America Soccer League before returning to SBHS, where he coached the Dons boys soccer team to several league titles and a CIF championship.

After sharing success on the playing field, Garcia and Ybarra will have the thrill of going into the Dons Athletics Hall of Fame together as part of the nine-member induction class of 2017.

The class of nine represents nine decades of athletic history at the school.

The nine new inductees bring the Hall of Fame membership up to 90.

They will be honored on Nov. 9 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion. The event begins at 5 p.m.

Here is list of the 2017 inductees:

Jamaal Wilkes — The CIF-SS basketball Player of the Year in 1970 who later went to play on two NCAA championship teams for legendary coach John Wooden at UCLA and was part of four NBA title teams, one in his rookie season at Golden State and three with the L.A. Lakers.

Victor Bartolome — A 7-foot-2 standout basketball player in the 1960s who went to Oregon State and started all four years.

Eldon Ford — A leader on CIF- and league-champion boys tennis teams in the 1940s.

Rodger Schmandt — A multi-sport standout at the school in the 1950s.

Bill Oakley, Sr. — A standout in baseball as well as other sports in the 1950s.

Lola Trenwith Georgi — A star player on three straight CIF tennis championship teams (79, 80, 81) and a standout at UC Irvine.

Dick Martin — The school photographer who captured generations of Dons athletes and years of outstanding performances.

For more information on the Dons Athletics Hall of Fame, contact (805) 284‐3986 or e‐mail [email protected]