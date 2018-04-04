Santa Barbara High Narrowly Falls to Ventura

The Santa Barbara High girls golf team was edged out by Ventura on Thursday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club 227-236 in a Channel League matchup.
Ventura's Carlee Steven and Janae Harer shared medalist honors after shooting a 43 on the par-37 front nine, while Santa Barbara's Melia Haller was one off with a 44.
The Dons fall to 1-1 on the season and travel south on Tuesday to face Oxnard.
Scores:
Santa Barbara: 236
Melia Haller - 44
Maddie Malmsten - 46
Lizzie Goss - 47
Aoife Braverman - 49
Ila Delmarsh - 50
Lulu Dunaway - 56
Ventura: 227
Carlee Steven - 43 co-medalist
Janae Harer - 43 co-medalist
Olivia Block - 45
Delaney Young - 48
Jaclyn Brodersen - 48
