Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:29 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara High Newsroom Looted by Thieves

Computers, camera, printer, scanner — and most of next issue's work — stolen from student-run newspaper office.

 

By ROB KUZNIA, NOOZHAWK STAFF WRITER | February 1, 2008 | 3:23 p.m.

Thieves broke into the student-run newspaper at Santa Barbara High early Friday, making off with a color printer, a scanner, an $800 camera and more than half of the lab’s computers.

The crime that was committed against The Forge newspaper means the writers, photographers and graphic artists lost most of the work they had done for the paper’s Valentine’s edition.

“I was made speechless this morning, and as I told the students, I’m not made speechless very often,” said Ruth Bartz, faculty adviser of the biweekly paper. “It’s just such a lack of respect for the students who worked on it.”

A watch commander from the Santa Barbara Police Department did not return a call, but Bartz said police did not have a suspect by late Friday afternoon.

She said it appears the perpetrator — perhaps a “skinny person or a kid" — entered through a faulty window above the doorway to the room, which is located on the school’s Canon Perdido wing.

“It has not closed properly for years,” Bartz said of the window. “I have screamed and yelled about it — dust comes in and settles on the computers — but nothing ever got done.”

Evidence also indicates the burglary happened around 5 a.m. That’s because the thieves took the computer containing The Forge’s main e-mail account. That computer was connected to a server located at the County Education Office. The server indicates that the computer had received e-mails as late as 5:30 a.m., Bartz said.

Give Some Journalists a Break

Noozhawk readers, if you can help replace The Forge’s stolen equipment, please e-mail publisher Bill Macfadyen. Noozhawk is proud to support The Forge and its student journalists.

All told, the stolen property is worth between $10,000 and $12,000, Bartz said. Four of the five stolen computers were new iMacs.

Bartz said she believes Forge readers won’t miss out on anything when the next edition comes out Feb. 8 — as scheduled.

“We don’t postpone papers,” she said.

Still, the amount of lost work is substantial. One designer lost 12 hours on a Valentine’s graphic. A photographer, in addition to losing his camera, lost all the photos he had taken of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

“We had planned to go to four pages of full color and have a 12-page issue,” Bartz said. “The first page is gone, the fourth page is gone, two feature pages are gone, the back page is gone, and the editorial page is gone.”

She credited the resilience of the students, many of whom plan to spend the weekend rewriting their articles.

“Of course, we were all bummed at first, but they did not get discouraged and pout and say, ‘I’m quitting,’” she said. “They stepped up and said, ‘Let’s go on.’”

Bartz said she was also pleased with the response of new principal Mark Capritto, who told her he would try to swiftly replace the computers.

“As newspapers and communications, we can’t do our job without equipment,” she said.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 