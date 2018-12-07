Santa Barbara High Routs Canyon at Bob Hawking Classic

Boys Basketball

Four players scored in double figures for Santa Barbara High, and the Dons rebounded from their first loss of the season by rolling past Canyon 85-54 in their final pool-play game at the Bob Hawking Classic in Simi Valley on Friday,

Bryce Warrecker led the way with 18 points, Will Rottman had 13, Aiden Douglas 12 and Stephen Davis added 10 points. Jackson Gonzales chipped in 9.



"We had 10 players score," said assistant coach Joe Bregante. "I thought we really moved the ball well and played as a team. It was fun to watch everyone playing unselfishly and looking to make the extra pass. Our defense was focused and we rebounded well."

The Dons (6-1) play in the third-place game on Saturday at 3 p.m.