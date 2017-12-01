Santa Barbara High Routs Nipomo and Lompoc at Cats and Hounds Tourney

Boys Soccer

The Santa Barbara High boys soccer team outscored Nipomo and Lompoc by a combined 12-1 on Friday in two non-league victories at the Cats and Hounds Tournament in Atascadero.

The Nipomo game featured goals by Juan Carlos Torres, Gavin Guilfoyle, Heymar Hernandez, Jorge Ochoa, and Patrick Curtis. Ben Roach and Connor Lambe combined for the shutout.

Guilfoyle notched a hat-trick in the Lompoc game, and Torres, Ochoa, Lambe, and Nathaniel Escamilla added one goal each.

"Really proud of the intensity we started with that resulted in a goal within the first few minutes in both games," explained Santa Barbara head coach Todd Heil. "Scoring so quickly puts the other team on their heels and they have to chase the game."

Santa Barbara takes on Dos Pueblos on Saturday in the semifinals.

