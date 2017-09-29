Santa Barbara High Runs at Unique Palos Verdes Invite

Cross Country

Santa Barbara competed at the Palos Verdes Invitational, which features a unique match-race format —races pit one boy and girl from each team in seven separate varsity races.

"We love this meet," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. "There's a race every 20 minutes all day, and the kids can all watch and cheer for each other since they're in separate races.

"It's a tough, hilly, spectator-friendly two-mile course with hay bales to jump, a creek to cross, and what's known as Agony Hill just past the mile mark," she continued. "It's a beautiful thing to give your 5,6,7 runners a chance to race up front and medal against their counterparts from other teams. It draws some great programs with host Palos Verdes, along with Cathedral Catholic of San Diego and Central Catholic of Oregon topping the list. The racing is absolutely fierce."

Top girls placers for the Dons were Brooke Clark in 7th (1647) in the 7s race, Sydney Wells in 10th (1648) in the 6s race and Sierra Clark in 10th (1555) in the 5s race. For the boys, Jake Ballantine was 10th (1042) in a loaded 1s race.

"Jake held his own with some of the best kids in California today," said Perdices. "It was fun to watch him step up to some really big competition."

Santa Barbara next runs at the Lake Casitas Twilight Meet on Wednesday Oct. 4.