Santa Barbara High Sailors Qualify for National Championships

Sailing

The Santa Barbara High Sailing Team edged out San Diego's Francis Parker to place fourth overall at the Pacific Coast Interscholastic Sailing Association's Gold Pacific Coast Championships and qualified for the national championships.

The regatta featured 22 schools competing in two divisions in CFJ Class boats at the U.S. Sailing Center in Long Beach The division scores were combined to determine overall team placement. The top four teams earned berths for the Interscholastic Sailing Association's Double-Handed National Championships in Charleston, S.C., May 13-15.

Santa Barbara scored 179 points to beat Francis Parker by one point and finish behind Corona del Mar (129), Point Loma (134) and Newport Harbor (167). Dos Pueblos (244) came in eighth place.

The Dons won the B Division with sailors junior Lucas Pierce and senior Lauren Seigel. In 12 races, they took first place in three and finished second in three others en route to 43 points. In the A Division, Santa Barbara came in eighth place with 136 points. The crew of seniors Evan Heffernan and Jodie Jacobs and freshman Caden Scheiblauer earned six top-10 finishes, with a pair of fourth places as their best results.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.