Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:04 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara High Cheer Team Wins Best of the West Invitational, Heads to USA Nationals

By Easter Moorman for the Santa Barbara High School Cheerleading Team | updated logo | March 10, 2013 | 11:50 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High School Competitive Cheer Team won first place in the Best of the West Invitational in its Show Cheer Division on Sunday in Long Beach. The Dons Comp Cheer Team is comprised of 32 students making it a “super varsity” team, and these athletes are exceptional. To perform the complex acrobats and stunts with ease and a smile, the Dons Cheerleaders must be as strong as a football player, as poised as a dancer, as flexible as a gymnast, and as perservering as a runner.

Since January, these athletes have won two USA Regional championships in San Juan Capistrano and Agoura Hills, and the CheerPros State Championships in Ontario. The Dons Comp Cheer Team is the 2012 USA Nationals Champion for Show Cheer in their division, and they are now preparing and fundraising to defend their title at the upcoming USA Nationals to be held March 15–17 in Anaheim.

This academic year, the Dons Cheer Team has supported and cheered on the Dons football team, boys’ basketball team, girls’ basketball team and girls’ soccer team to their victories. Now it is their time to be cheered on and supported as they go to Nationals. GO BIG GREEN!

This year’s Competition cheerleaders are Ashley Aguilera, Yadira Barreto, Sara Buenrostro, Alysia Bustillos, Ariel Bustillos, Mia Chagolla, Terra Cobian, Kitczia Cuen, Natalie Desales Fernandez, Jessica Fernandez, Seanna Fernandez, Emily Flachman, Lilly Gately, Alyssa Gaona, Indi Garcia, Mariah Huerta, Daniela Llamas, Claire Lindstrom, Marleny Maldonado, Arielle Moorman, Wendy Mora, Adrianna Muñoz, Andrea Muñoz, Mercedes Padilla, Lorena Peñaloza, Tania Perea, Kristina Rivera, Aleasa Sandoval, Dayana Sandoval, Jesse Sandoval, Amanda Stinson and Talia Vestal.

The team is led by head coach Jenn Lemons and assistant coaches Brittany Lampson, Alan Tostado and Kristen Wreesman.

If you would like to help support the Santa Barbara High School Championship Cheer Team, the squad is seeking donations to help cover the costs of registration, travel, food and lodging. Contact Lemons in the Santa Barbara High School Athletic Department at 805.966.9101 for more information.

Click here to follow this season’s competition.

— Easter Moorman is a Santa Barbara High School Cheerleading Team parent.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 