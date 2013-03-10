Santa Barbara High Cheer Team Wins Best of the West Invitational, Heads to USA Nationals

The Santa Barbara High School Competitive Cheer Team won first place in the Best of the West Invitational in its Show Cheer Division on Sunday in Long Beach. The Dons Comp Cheer Team is comprised of 32 students making it a “super varsity” team, and these athletes are exceptional. To perform the complex acrobats and stunts with ease and a smile, the Dons Cheerleaders must be as strong as a football player, as poised as a dancer, as flexible as a gymnast, and as perservering as a runner.

Since January, these athletes have won two USA Regional championships in San Juan Capistrano and Agoura Hills, and the CheerPros State Championships in Ontario. The Dons Comp Cheer Team is the 2012 USA Nationals Champion for Show Cheer in their division, and they are now preparing and fundraising to defend their title at the upcoming USA Nationals to be held March 15–17 in Anaheim.

This academic year, the Dons Cheer Team has supported and cheered on the Dons football team, boys’ basketball team, girls’ basketball team and girls’ soccer team to their victories. Now it is their time to be cheered on and supported as they go to Nationals. GO BIG GREEN!

This year’s Competition cheerleaders are Ashley Aguilera, Yadira Barreto, Sara Buenrostro, Alysia Bustillos, Ariel Bustillos, Mia Chagolla, Terra Cobian, Kitczia Cuen, Natalie Desales Fernandez, Jessica Fernandez, Seanna Fernandez, Emily Flachman, Lilly Gately, Alyssa Gaona, Indi Garcia, Mariah Huerta, Daniela Llamas, Claire Lindstrom, Marleny Maldonado, Arielle Moorman, Wendy Mora, Adrianna Muñoz, Andrea Muñoz, Mercedes Padilla, Lorena Peñaloza, Tania Perea, Kristina Rivera, Aleasa Sandoval, Dayana Sandoval, Jesse Sandoval, Amanda Stinson and Talia Vestal.

The team is led by head coach Jenn Lemons and assistant coaches Brittany Lampson, Alan Tostado and Kristen Wreesman.

If you would like to help support the Santa Barbara High School Championship Cheer Team, the squad is seeking donations to help cover the costs of registration, travel, food and lodging. Contact Lemons in the Santa Barbara High School Athletic Department at 805.966.9101 for more information.

Click here to follow this season’s competition.

— Easter Moorman is a Santa Barbara High School Cheerleading Team parent.