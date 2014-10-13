Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 2:50 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara High School Class of 1964 Plans 50th Reunion Celebration

By Martha Lannan for SBHS Class of 1964 | October 13, 2014 | 9:49 a.m.

Members of Santa Barbara High School’s class of 1964 will celebrate their 50-year reunion this month.

Events will be held Oct. 17-18, starting with the Santa Barbara High vs. Dos Pueblos High football game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 at Dos Pueblos. There will be a special section for members of the class of 1964. Following the game, a no-host get-together is planned at Harry's in Loreto Plaza.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, golfing will begin at 9 a.m. at Santa Barbara Golf Club, followed by a 1 p.m. tour of the high school, starting on the front steps.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, a celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the school newspaper, The Forge, will be held in the SBHS Alumni Room.

Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a gathering with dinner, dancing and music by Ernie & the Emperors.

Ernie & the Emperors played at Rec Center dances following home football games in the 1960s, and it is still going strong with a big following. In high school, students used to walk from Peabody Stadium to the Rec Center on Carrillo Street for the after-game dances. These dances were a favorite weekend activity for hundreds of students.

At the 50th reunion, there will be class members attending from New Zealand, Hawaii, British Columbia, the Northwest, Colorado, the East Coast and, of course, up and down California.

Our student body president, Pat Canfield — a terrific individual — died unexpectedly just recently.

For more information, contact Martha Lannan at [email protected] or 805.689.8496 or Tony Miratti at [email protected].

— Martha Lannan represents the Santa Barbara High School class of 1964.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 