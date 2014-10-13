Santa Barbara High School Class of 1964 Plans 50th Reunion Celebration

Members of Santa Barbara High School’s class of 1964 will celebrate their 50-year reunion this month.

Events will be held Oct. 17-18, starting with the Santa Barbara High vs. Dos Pueblos High football game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 at Dos Pueblos. There will be a special section for members of the class of 1964. Following the game, a no-host get-together is planned at Harry's in Loreto Plaza.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, golfing will begin at 9 a.m. at Santa Barbara Golf Club, followed by a 1 p.m. tour of the high school, starting on the front steps.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, a celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the school newspaper, The Forge, will be held in the SBHS Alumni Room.

Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a gathering with dinner, dancing and music by Ernie & the Emperors.

Ernie & the Emperors played at Rec Center dances following home football games in the 1960s, and it is still going strong with a big following. In high school, students used to walk from Peabody Stadium to the Rec Center on Carrillo Street for the after-game dances. These dances were a favorite weekend activity for hundreds of students.

At the 50th reunion, there will be class members attending from New Zealand, Hawaii, British Columbia, the Northwest, Colorado, the East Coast and, of course, up and down California.

Our student body president, Pat Canfield — a terrific individual — died unexpectedly just recently.

For more information, contact Martha Lannan at [email protected] or 805.689.8496 or Tony Miratti at [email protected].

— Martha Lannan represents the Santa Barbara High School class of 1964.