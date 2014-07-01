Reunion Planned for Santa Barbara High School Class of 1984

The Santa Barbara High School Class of 1984 is looking for classmates to celebrate a 30-year reunion.

A mingling event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 at Uptown Lounge, 3126 State St.

A gathering of dinner and dancing will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 at the Carriage & Western Museum, 129 Castillo St. in Santa Barbara. The cost is $50 per person, and there will be a no-host bar.

If you graduated from SBHS in 1984, please contact the Alumni Association or join the Facebook page (SBHS Class of ’84) to get more information on the upcoming reunion. Alumni can also email Angela Bevan at [email protected] or Cari Menchaca at [email protected].