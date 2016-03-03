Santa Barbara High School Class of ’53 Steps Up to Support Peabody Stadium Renovations

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has approved the naming of a plaza in the renovated Peabody Stadium at Santa Barbara High School. Located between the new snack bar and grandstands, “Doug and Ann Allred Plaza” will be a gathering place for all Dons and their families.

Doug Allred is a member of what he and his classmates refer to as “the greatest class” from Santa Barbara High School: Class of 1953.

A tight-knit group, members of the class hold well-attended and regular reunions, including an 80th birthday celebration at the Carriage Museum last year.

During the past year, many class members contributed to a special “Class of 1953” fund for the renovation. The donation was the brainchild of John Campilio, former class and ASB President, who wanted to have 50 seats in the new stadium dedicated to the class of 1953. (A seat can be named for a donation of $1,000.)

When Allred visited the campus with Principal John Becchio and Pete Jordano last spring, he decided to make a significant personal gift to the renovation.

Allred played football with the legendary Marv Goux at Santa Barbara High School beginning in 1951. He was also president of the Boys League and a varsity baseball player.

After graduation, Allred attended University of Arizona on a football scholarship and later completed a 3-year Naval Commission during which time he participated in the Underwater Demolition Team.

He built a successful real estate development company in San Diego and is well-known for his philanthropic efforts.

“I learned some important life lessons playing on the field at Santa Barbara High,” Allred explained. “But this renovation is clearly needed and I’m very impressed with the respect for tradition that has gone into the plans. This is going to be a place that all Dons will be proud of.”

Honoring the history of Peabody Stadium has been key to the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School ever since it began making plans for the renovation.

“Our school has been on this campus since 1924. It’s a cornerstone in our community and a lot of people have deep connections here. We don’t want to lose any of that,” said Greg Tebbe, capital campaign chair and 1981 graduate.

Early on, the Foundation discussed the need for a new stadium, track and field with alumni.

“It was important for us to know what elements we needed to keep in any renovation. Most alumni had really strong feelings about having concrete grandstands and preserving the walk down to the stadium,” explained Tebbe.

It was also important that the school keep other traditions, including the name of the stadium as Peabody Stadium. Allred was equally passionate about retaining the name of the team room in honor of his teammate and mentor Marv Goux.

“We are deeply grateful to Doug and the class of ’53 for their contributions to this project,” said Becchio. “Our alumni community has been incredibly supportive.”

In addition to the Doug and Ann Allred Plaza, a second plaza in the new stadium will be named in honor of SBHS alums Pete and Gerd Jordano.

As for the Class of 1953, not including Allred’s contribution it has raised more than $53,000 to contribute to the renovation, exceeding Campilio’s original goal.

“But, if we end up donating more, it’s okay,” says Campilio. “It’s all going to the school and that’s a good thing.”

For more information about the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School, or to make a donation to the Peabody Stadium Renovation, including purchasing a seat, contact [email protected], visit www.foundationforsbhs.org or call 805.966.9101, x5225.

— Katie Jacobs is the director of development at Santa Barbara High School.