Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:00 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Under the Stars, Santa Barbara High’s MAD Academy Raises Funds for Its Rising Stars

2nd annual gala celebrates accomplishments of its students, completion of its renovated building, and a bright future for career-ready kids

By Megan Monroe, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | March 15, 2014 | 8:10 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

With a spectacular sunset over the Santa Barbara Channel as the backdrop, fans and families of the Multimedia Arts & Design (MAD) Academy at Santa Barbara High School turned out en masse March 8 for the second annual MAD Gala.

From QAD’s scenic campus in Summerland, guests were treated to a panoramic view of the ocean while they perused the “Spring Forward” gala’s silent auction items and enjoyed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres from Olio e Limone Ristorante in downtown Santa Barbara.

The MAD Academy offers students a unique education in the latest in media arts technology, all integrated into their standard curriculum. Students enter the academy in 10th grade and stay until they graduate. The 270-student academy is in its first year at its spacious, newly renovated building on the east side of the SBHS campus.

“The MAD Academy curriculum consists of English, history, science and media arts,” MAD Academy director Dan Williams told Noozhawk. “Students take these four classes each day in curriculum that is tailored to a career in the media arts ... This allows the teachers to collaborate between the classes, creating cross-curricular projects.”

One example of the integration of media arts and academics is a project in which students create and manage blogs on a subject they are “interested and passionate” about, said MAD teacher Donnie Hedden, who leads a class in social media and web development.

Students learn to use WordPress, write blog posts and analyze traffic on their pages, Hedden said. One student runs a blog on gluten-free cooking, for which she does her own food photography, while another reviews local mountain bike trails, he added.

“I try to teach them how to tell stories,” he explained.

MAD students also have the opportunity to do internships with a variety of companies, employing the skills they’re taught in their specialized classes.

Board president Ben Mascari has been impressed with the MAD students who have interned with his screen-printing company, Serigraph Resortwear.

As his daughter went through the MAD program, Mascari noticed, “Boy, this is really benefiting a lot of kids!”

Mascari noted that 20 percent to 25 percent of MAD students are considered at-risk, meaning they typically have a graduation rate of only about 17 percent and would “normally not be engaged.” But the MAD Academy graduation rate is a stunning 98 percent, he beamed.

By teaching teens how to improve their skills in areas that they are already fascinated with, such as designing websites, sharing on blogs or creating movies, the MAD Academy is “luring them into being better students,” said Laura Collector, co-chairwoman of the gala committee.

While coordinating the silent auction, Collector was pleased to notice that parents whose children graduated from the academy two to three years ago were happy to donate items, showing that “they still have a soft spot for MAD.”

Collector was part of the dynamic trio of the “three MAD moms” responsible for organizing the event.

Mary Anne Contreras, an event planner at MaryMac events, served as the other co-chairwoman and oversaw the details of the gala.

Nancy Kogevinas, gala chairwoman and board member, coordinated sponsorship development.

One of the highlights of the entire evening, Kogevinas said, was the food provided by Olio e Limone, which is owned by MAD Academy parents Elaine and Alberto Morello.

“Without them, this party would not be what it is!” she exclaimed.

Collector credits Williams’ “incredible rapport with the kids” as a big reason for the program’s success. Likewise, Mascari calls him “the driving force” of MAD.

According to Williams, though, the MAD Academy program has a huge impact on the students’ lives because they “are not only trained in relevant and current career skills but they also become part of a community where they feel connected and supported.”

Noozhawk intern Megan Monroe can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 