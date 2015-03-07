Star-Studded MAD Academy Gala Helps Turn On the Spotlight for Multimedia Students

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

On a beautiful Saturday evening in Summerland, Santa Barbara High School’s Multimedia Arts & Design Academy held is third annual gala — dubbed “That’s Amore” — in support of MAD’s programs.

QAD headquarters was transformed into an Italian dining spot, and authentic Italian fare was catered by Olio e Limone Ristorante and Olio Pizzeria of Santa Barbara. Special hosts were actors Michael Imperioli, formerly of The Sopranos and currently playing a recurring role on Hawaii Five-0, and Billy Baldwin of Backdraft fame.

More star power was supplied by iconic Miami Vice and Nash Bridges lead Don Johnson.

“My wife, Kelley (Phleger), and I are so proud that our daughter, Grace, has been accepted into the MAD program,” Johnson told Noozhawk.

“Grace is tall like her mother,” he joked. “I’m beginning to think I am the midget in the family!”

The MAD Academy, headed by executive director Dan Williams, is a distinctive educational community on the Santa Barbara High campus. It prepares students for college and the workplace by providing both traditional and interdisciplinary project-based learning in the evolving field of media arts and technology.

The academy’s collaborative environment emphasizes critical thinking, creativity, meaningful community service and the development of leadership skills. Academic excellence is pursued in smaller classes with state-of-the-art equipment. It values integrity, teamwork and a passion for learning that prepares its diverse student body to succeed in the global community.

The academy’s board was out in full force to support the event, including board president Ben Mascari, Jerrad Burford, Isis Castaneda, Melanie Cava, Robert Collector, Diane Gabriel, ​Nancy Kogevinas, ​Carola Nicholson, Stacy and Ron Pulice, Sheila Starnes, Serena Todd and Monte Wilson.

MAD gala sponsors included Stacy and Ron Pulice, Terry Creighton, Fred Burrows, The Bank of Santa Barbara, Kerri and Ben Mascari, Union Bank, Swank Santa Barbara, Heritage Oaks Bank, Nancy and Linos Kogevinas, Melanie Cava and Todd Drevo, Derrik Eichelberger and Bob Kupiac, the Weiland Family, Maria and Monte Wilson, Montecito Bank & Trust, Adobe, Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin, Berkshire Hathaway, Chris Palme, Steve Golis, Radius Group, Kristin and Rick Hogue, Sotheby’s International Realty, Randy Weiss, Village Properties, Ella and Scott Brittingham, Marianne and James Haynes, and many others.

The gala committee included chairwoman Melanie Cava, Pam Baumgartner, Jerrad Burford, Sheela Hunt, Kendra Kenyon, Nancy Kogevinas and Maria Wilson. Volunteers included Lesley Bloomer, Emily Blythe, Tuty Boissier, Meredith Brace, Mary Anne Contreras, Jill Crang, Cindy Feinberg, Amy Riedel, Amy Saldamando, Victoria Sargasso, Patty Swenson and Dawn Thorpe.

“Our goal for 2015 is to raise $100,000 to fund the purchase of new PC and Mac computers for the labs in the academy,” MAD Academy development director Kendra Kenyon said. “This will allow the MAD teachers to continue to provide hands-on, state-of-the-art training and instruction to our students.

“Thanks to the generosity of donors we have the most state-of-the art production studio on the Central Coast.”

The MAD Academy media art curriculum is currently focused on the areas of digital imaging, graphic design, social media/web design, digital photography, video editing and video production. As part of their MAD experience, students are required to complete a total of 80 internship hours. Students must complete 40 hours prior to their junior year and 40 hours prior to their senior years.

Click here for more information about the MAD Academy, email [email protected] or call 805.966.7918. Click here to make an online donation.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].