Local News

Santa Barbara High Peabody Stadium Renovation Ahead of Schedule, With Months of Work Ahead

The $38-million project is on budget and on schedule to be completed in 2019, school district says

The $38-million Santa Barbara High School Peabody Stadium renovation project is expected to be complete in April 2019. Click to view larger
The $38-million Santa Barbara High School Peabody Stadium renovation project is expected to be complete in April 2019. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 25, 2017 | 9:42 p.m.

The $38 million Santa Barbara High School Peabody Stadium renovation project is making progress with construction expected to be complete April 2019, Santa Barbara Unified School District officials said.

The project that started in August 2017 will build a 2,300-seat concrete grandstand, upgrade the sound and lighting system, install an artificial turf field, replace failing storm drains and expand the athletic track to make it compliant with California Interscholastic Federation regulations.

The construction work is slightly ahead of schedule and on budget, said Dave Hetyonk, facilities director for Santa Barbara Unified. 

He said the underground storm drain replacement is 80-percent finished, and the new system will have more capacity to mitigate ponding or flooding in the stadium and surrounding residential areas during storm events.

“The district is pleased with the progress so far,” he said. “There have been no significant issues discovered that would impact the schedule.”

In the upcoming weeks, Hetyonk said, the project team will continue building the storm drain structures and fix the sewer lines from the stadium to the field.

Crews will work on retaining walls at the project site, rebar fabrication, shoring and excavation, he said.

The renovated Peabody Stadium will have a new track, field and grandstand. Click to view larger
The renovated Peabody Stadium will have a new track, field and grandstand.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“The shape of the stadium will start to take form,” Hetyonk said.

“The enlarged track and field area will take a form that will ultimately support competitive athletic events and enhance the use of the facility by Santa Barbara High School and the community.”

The project intends to modernize the nearly 100-year-old stadium's athletic field and infrastructure.

Since construction will last into spring of 2018, Santa Barbara High School will hold its Class of 2018's commencement at the Santa Barbara Bowl, the district said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara High School’s Class of 2018 will have graduation at the Santa Barbara Bowl since Peabody Stadium will still be under construction. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara High School's Class of 2018 will have graduation at the Santa Barbara Bowl since Peabody Stadium will still be under construction. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

