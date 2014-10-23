Santa Barbara High School Theatre Offering Free Performance of ‘Big Fish’ for Seniors

The Santa Barbara High School Theatre department is offering a free Performance of Big Fish to the senior community of Santa Barbara.

Large groups are welcome. Please call to make arrangements for the preview performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12 at the Santa Barbara High School Performing Arts Center, 700 E. Anapamu St.

For more information, call 805.966.9101 x5052 or click here.

Big Fish is directed by Otto Layman, now in his 19th year at SBHS, and the longest tenured high school theater director in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. He is joined by Dr. Jon Nathan (UCSB Jazz Ensemble and multiple productions both locally and nationally) as the music director, Bonnie Thor, costumer (How to Succeed in Business), Jessica Hambright, choreographer (SB SOPA and many local productions), with technical direction by longtime collaborator David Guy and production stage management by Beau Lettieri.

Big Fish features the music and lyrics by Tony nominee Andrew Lippa (The Addams Family, The Wild Party) and a new book by esteemed screenwriter John August (Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

Other performances will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 13-15, at 1 p.m. Nov. 15 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 16.