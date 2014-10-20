Santa Barbara High School Theatre Presents ‘Big Fish’

Once again Santa Barbara High School and longtime director Otto Layman (Chicago, Cabaret, SPAMALOT) continues to push the SBHS Theatre program beyond the ordinary with the production of Big Fish, the new Broadway musical that just closed in December 2013.

While the trickle down for most Broadway musicals from the Great White Way to high school is eight to 10 years, the success of SPAMALOT (whose rights are held by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, the same licensing company as Big Fish) led to the release of the rights to Big Fish much earlier than was thought possible.

Big Fish is a visually stunning show, with great music, and showcases the talents of Santa Barbara High School actors and the professional designers and artists that work with them to consistently produce high-energy, dynamic shows.

Big Fish is directed by Layman, now in his 19th year at SBHS, and the longest tenured high school theater director in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. He is joined by Dr. Jon Nathan (UCSB Jazz Ensemble and multiple productions both locally and nationally) as the music director, Bonnie Thor, costumer (How to Succeed in Business), Jessica Hambright, choreographer (SB SOPA and many local productions), with technical direction by longtime collaborator David Guy, and production stage management by Beau Lettieri.

Big Fish features a talented cast of 30 actors, including Aaron Linker as Edward Bloom, Andrew Gutierrez as his son Will Bloom, Sable Layman as the elder Sandra Bloom and Lizzie Saunders as the young Sandra Templeton.

Big Fish features the music and lyrics by Tony nominee Andrew Lippa (The Addams Family, The Wild Party) and a new book by esteemed screenwriter John August (Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish centers on the charismatic Edward Bloom, who tells his son, Will, impossible stories of his epic adventures. Edward takes Will through his lifetime of witches, circus performers, a mermaid, and even his friendship with a giant. As Will grows older, he begins to doubt the reality of his father’s stories, eventually coming to the conclusion he doesn’t truly know his father. As Edward’s final chapter approaches, a now newlywed Will embarks on his own journey to find out who his father really is, revealing the man behind the myth, the truth from the tall tales.

Overflowing with heart, humor and spectacular stagecraft, Big Fish is an extraordinary new Broadway musical that reminds us why we love going to the theater — for an experience that's richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.

Big Fish opens at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Santa Barbara High School Performing Arts Center, 700 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara for a special one-weekend run. Additional shows are at 7 p.m. Nov. 14-15, and matinees at 1 p.m. Nov. 15 and 2 p.m. Nov. 16. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, with $25 orchestra seats available at all performances (an ongoing fundraiser for the maintenance and upgrade of the theater). For more information, call 805.966.9101 x5052 or click here.

In addition, there is a free preview of the show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12. SBHS encourages local senior facilities, clubs and organizations to contact the theater for more information and free access to the first public performance prior to opening night.