Santa Barbara High School Theatre’s Music of the Night Returns for 16th Season

By Nancy Black for Santa Barbara High School Theatre | January 18, 2016 | 8:35 a.m.

Santa Barbara High School Theatre’s annual Broadway Revue, Music of the Night, has been a part of student culture at Santa Barbara High School for the past 15 years and is now returning for its 16th season. 

Music of the Night was created in 1999 by students Blake Berris, Ashley Rodgers and Evan Hughes as a way to celebrate student ownership of their theater education.

What started as a little show to fill the long break between the Fall show and the Spring show, often done only with a piano or canned music, has become a full blown stage production, with costume, set and light designs, sophisticated videos and a live band.  

It is cast, directed, choreographed, designed and produced entirely by student directors (Dante Gonzalez, Sable Layman, Rio Salazar and Lizzie Saunders) under the supervision of Artistic Director Otto Layman. 

This year the cast of 24 students will perform musical numbers from Broadway musicals — among them are The Producers, Hamilton, Hairspray, Aladdin, Wicked and many more.  

The show has grown tremendously over the years, and now has the same stature and attendance of the program's main stage shows, an enormous source of pride to the theater staff.

Music of the Night 2016 plays Jan. 28-30 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. in the Santa Barbara High School Theatre (700 E. Anapamu St., SB, CA 93103).

Be sure to mark your calendars, because this is one show you won’t want to miss.

A full cast can be found at the Santa Barbara High School Theatre website.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $25 for reserved seats.

Orchestra seating with all proceeds benefiting Santa Barbara High School Theatre’s Spring Musical, Hair

For ticket reservations and more information, please visit www.sbhstheatre.com/tickets.

Nancy Black represents Santa Barbara High School Theatre.

 
