Santa Barbara High Schoolers Have Alternative Education Options

Santa Barbara Unified School District offers two alternative education programs, Alta Vista Alternative High School and La Cuesta Continuation High School.

Both are Western Association of Schools and College-accredited and the diplomas students earn are the same as the three traditional high schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Alta Vista Alternative High School offers independent studies options for students in grades 9-12 who need a more flexible schedule and prefer a smaller school setting.

La Cuesta Continuation High School is set up to support students in grades 10-12 who need to recover credits in a smaller, more personalized setting.

The schools were recently highlighted in a promotional video. To view the videos, visit http://bit.ly/2w2tfLQ. For more information on either school, contact Elise Simmons, the principal, 966-0883 or [email protected]

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.