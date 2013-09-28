Santa Barbara High School’s Boys Beach Volleyball Team in Strong Finish for Regular Season

This past Saturday many beach volleyball enthusiasts had an opportunity to preview the future of the men’s beach volleyball as the Interscholastic Beach Volleyball League took part in the Santa Barbara AVP Tour stop.
Led by coaches Chad Arneson, Morgan Mainz and John Hancock, the Santa Barbara High School boys varsity beach volleyball team finished the regular season in strong fashion by defeating teams from Palisades Charter and Winward. The Dons move on to face San Clemente in the opening round of the playoffs next Saturday at Santa Monica State Beach.
— David Smith is a Santa Barbara High School Boys Beach Volleyball Team parent.