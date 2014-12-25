Santa Barbara High Schools to Host Academy Showcase for Eighth-Graders, Community Members

Junior high school students can scout out the specialized academy programs at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools during the second annual Academy Showcase.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has a transfer deadline of Feb. 17 for the next school year, so the showcase event will have local students and counselors on hand to help eighth-graders and their families decide where to attend high school.

The free event is being held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

Everyone is welcome, including families at feeder elementary districts, parents of current students and the community at large.

More than 700 people showed up last year, and the district hopes even more will show up this time, district spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said.

Counselors from each high school, UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College will be at the showcase and Spanish interpreters will be available.

There will be students to talk about programs at Dos Pueblos High School, including the Engineering Academy and International Baccalaureate program.

From San Marcos High School, there will be students from the AAPLE Academy (Accelerated Academic Program for Leadership and Enrichment), the Entrepreneurship Academy and the Health Careers Academy.

Santa Barbara High School will have booths for the Computer Science Academy, the MAD Academy (Multimedia Arts & Design) and the VADA Visual Arts & Design Academy.

