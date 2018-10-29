Santa Barbara High School’s MAD Academy Launches New Website

Stunning photographs and digital images adorn the walls of Santa Barbara High’s Multimedia Arts & Design Academy (MAD) building downtown, yet most of the students’ work is rarely seen, save for the MAD Academy Showcase which presents the talents of the teens at the end of each academic year.

That’s all recently changed, thanks to the redesigned MAD Academy website which was launched this month in an effort to both better communicate what the Academy offers and highlight the amazing work its students produce.

“We updated the website to allow Academy students to tell the story of MAD while proudly showing the impressive work they are creating,” said Dan Williams, MAD Academy Director. “The new site visually represents the MAD curriculum and better conveys the strong sense of community, allowing interested students from all walks of life to realize that MAD is a great opportunity for any type of learner who has a genuine interest in building strong digital media skills.”

The core MAD curriculum includes digital imaging, media arts, social media, film & video production and photojournalism, so it makes sense that students would have a hand in the website. A MAD marketing team comprised of students across all grades is responsible for generating and maintaining content on an ongoing basis.

“MAD is a place where Santa Barbara High students come to tell their stories – digitally. We want to showcase those skills and better inform prospective families, with the goal of attracting a wider audience of students,” said Brett Queener, MAD Academy Board President.

In fact, the Academy is already getting junior high students excited about the program. A digital arts camp has been offered over the past two summers to younger students interested in honing their digital skills. The summer camp is open to all students and scholarships are available, ensuring that anyone who wants to attend is able.

“The new website helps our students take pride in their program and visually represents the skills that prospective students will acquire. It also does a great job of highlighting the service trips and community aspect of the Academy,” Queener added.

The MAD website was created by a committee of Board members, parents and students who worked in conjunction with the local agency Oniracom.

Please visit http://madacad.com to view the new site and for more information.

Now in its 22nd year, the Multimedia Arts and Design Academy is an educational community within Santa Barbara High School with focused curriculum on professional media arts, including digital imaging, graphic design, social media/web development, digital photography, video editing and video production.

The Academy also incorporates service into the curriculum with an annual trip to Mexico where students build houses for underserved families. The MAD Academy values integrity, teamwork and a passion for learning that prepares its 360 diverse students to succeed in the global community.