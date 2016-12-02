Santa Barbara Scores 10 Goals in 2 Wins at Cats & Hounds Tourney

Boys Soccer

The Santa Barbara High boys soccer team was on fire Friday, scoring a combined ten goals in victories over Tranquility High (Fresno) and Madera South in the Cats and Hounds Tournament in Paso Robles.

The Dons won the first game 6-0 and the second 4-0.

Celso Lagunas and Brandon Garcia each had three goals on the day, while Heymar Hernandez, Owen Lambe, Juan Zarate, Alejandro Munoz-Briones each found the net once.

"The boys played really well today, showed good energy and finished well," said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil. "Hopefully we can keep it going tomorrow."

The Dons take on Righetti in the tournament semifinals Saturday at noon.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.