Santa Barbara High Seniors Prank Principal with Mariachi Musicians
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | June 3, 2014 | 2:40 p.m.
When Santa Barbara High School Principal John Becchio walked into his office at 7:30 Tuesday morning, imagine his surprise when he opened the door and four mariachi singers were in his office.
The senior class hired the musicians to follow Principal Becchio for one hour as he walked the hallways and conducted school business.
It was a senior prank that delighted students and staff.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.
