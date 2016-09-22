Santa Barbara High Splits Pair at South Coast Tournament

Santa Barbara High split a pair of games Thursday afternoon at the South Coast Water Polo Tournament.
In the first game, Santa Barbara was led to a 15-9 victory by Adam Gross, who scored 4 goals and contributed 4 assists.
Jack Rottman notched 4 goals of his own and Connor O'Keefe scored twice.
Sawyer Rhodes' 4 goals and Jacob Castillo's 3 steals weren't enough in the second game against No. 1 seed Mater Dei, with Santa Barbara falling 17-7.
Santa Barbara plays Laguna Beach on Friday.
