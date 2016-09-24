Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:33 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Places 11th at South Coast Tourney

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 24, 2016 | 10:43 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High School boys water polo team wrapped up play in the South Coast Tournament on Saturday, finishing 11th out of 32 teams. 

In the first game, Santa Barbara lost a nail biter to El Toro, 13-12. Santa Barbara rallied to tie the game late but couldn't manage the victory. 

Adam Gross scored 3 goals and tallied 3 assists in that game.

In the second game, Santa Barbara built an early 15-5 lead behind Sawyer Rhodes' 9 goals. Jack Rottman contributed 5 goals of his own and freshman Adam Coffin scored on a penalty shot, also notching 2 steals on the game.

Santa Barbara went on to win 15-9 to earn 11th place in the tournament.

Santa Barbara's record is 7-4, and they host San Marcos in a league matchup Tuesday at 6 p.m.

