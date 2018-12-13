Santa Barbara High Spreads Around 3-Pointers in Bashore Classic-Opening Win

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High’s basketball team shared in its three-point shooting during an 89-38 romp against Channel Islands in an opening game at Carpinteria’s Jim Bashore Holiday Hoop Classic.

Nine players made shots from behind the arc and the Dons knocked down a total of 11 in the lopsided win. Jackson Hamilton and Ryan Murphy led the team with two apiece.

Jasper Johnson and Hamilton buried threes during 16-0 run to end the first quarter and give Santa Barbara a 25-10 lead.

Channel Islands scored the first basket of the second quarter before the Dons erupted for 22 straight points. Murphy, Will Rottman and Jackson Gonzales hit consecutive treys during the eruption.

Santa Barbara hit five threes in the second quarter and forced several CI turnovers en route to a 52-13 lead by halftime.

“That’s where we need to improve, we need to be a more consistent shooting team,” Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said of the variety of players putting up threes.

Even 6-foot-8 Bryce Warrecker showed that he has 3-point shooting ability, knocking one down in the third period to push the lead to 68-23.

“He’s really a good shooter,” Bregante said of Warrecker, who’s given a verbal commit to Cal Poly. “The Cal Poly coach came down to watch one of our practices and he told me: “That’s why we’re recruiting him. We think he can play the four spot and stretch the floor.’ They want him to shoot the ball.”

Warrecker led 11 Dons in the scorebook with 15 points, Hamilton had 14 points and Rottman added 11, Gonzales chipped in nine, and Johnson, Murphy and Aiden Douglas each contributed eight points.

The Dons (8-1) continues tournament play Friday against Foothill Tech at 8 p.m. They come back on Saturday morning for a 10:30 a.m. game against Hueneme.