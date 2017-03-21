Santa Barbara High School Stages Spring Musical ‘Bullets Over Broadway’

Woody Allen’s Tony Award-winning musical Bullets Over Broadway, based on the motion picture, comes to Santa Barbara with a bang beginning April 28 at Santa Barbara High School.

A young playwright in desperate need of financial backing accepts an offer he can’t refuse — from a mobster looking to please his showgirl girlfriend.

Bullets Over Broadway is a love letter to the Golden Age of Broadway, filled with unforgettable songs like “Let’s Misbehave,” “Tain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do” and “There’s a New Day Comin’!” Loaded with big laughs, over-the-top characters and a high-stepping ensemble, Bullets Over Broadway is zany, splashy (literally!) and fun, fun, fun!

Showcasing sparkling musicals and amazing theater, Santa Barbara High School is a magnet for great performers and designers, and this production is no different. Directed and designed by longtime artistic director Otto Layman, now in his 21st year at SBHS, Bullets Over Broadway features the professional talents of choreographer Christina McCarthy (interim head of the Dance Department at UCSB), musical director Dr. Jon Nathan (UCSB Jazz Ensemble), vocal director Sio Tepper (Young Frankenstein, Hair and many others) and costume designer Bonnie Thor (Young Frankenstein, Pippin and Hair, among many designs).

Featuring a star-studded cast of talented high school students, including Ben Zevallos (David Shayne), Sarina Wasserman (Helen Sinclair), William Blondell (Warner Purcell), Hazel Brady (Eden Brent), Lily Linz (Ellen), Cai Norton (Nick Valenti), Penny O’Mahoney (Olive Neal) and Cole Hanson (Cheech), Bullets Over Broadway is where the glitz and glamour of the 1920s meets the electrifying talent of Santa Barbara High School.

Bullets Over Broadway received six 2014 Tony Award nominations, including Best Book of a Musical, Featured Actor in a Musical, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Choreography and Best Orchestration.

Bullets Over Broadway opens April 28 at 7 p.m. at the Santa Barbara High School Theatre, 700 E. Anapamu St., and plays April 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., May 5 at 7 p.m., May 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and closes May 7 with a special farewell to the senior class performance at 2 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $25 for reserved seating, and $15 (adults) and $10 (students/seniors) for general admission. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.