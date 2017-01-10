Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:24 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara High School Starting an Athletics Hall of Fame

First induction class includes Randall Cunningham, Ryan Spilborghs, Alison Hardey, Peter and Gerd Jordano

Committee vice chair Joby Nunez expresses his excitement about the start of a Santa Barbara High Athletics Hall of Fame as committee head David Bolton looks on during a press conference in the school’s Alumni Room. Click to view larger
Committee vice chair Joby Nunez expresses his excitement about the start of a Santa Barbara High Athletics Hall of Fame as committee head David Bolton looks on during a press conference in the school’s Alumni Room. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 10, 2017 | 10:47 p.m.

It’s been long overdue.

Santa Barbara High School is starting an Athletics Hall of Fame.

David Bolton president of the long-time Dons athletics booster group, Ye Olde Gang, and head of the Hall of Fame committee, made the official announcement during a press conference Tuesday in the school’s Alumni Room.

Gerd Jordano and her husband, Peter, are members of the 2017 induction class. The Hall of Fame also will formally enshrine those athletes and coaches recognized by the Dons boosters group Ye Olde Gang. Click to view larger
Gerd Jordano and her husband, Peter, are members of the 2017 induction class. The Hall of Fame also will formally enshrine those athletes and coaches recognized by the Dons boosters group Ye Olde Gang. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

“For decades, the school has produced so many outstanding individuals and so many outstanding achievements,” Bolton said. “And it’s fitting that today, we’re here to announce the official Dons Athletic Hall of Fame.”

The first induction ceremony is set for Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

At that event, 77 Dons athletes and coaches who have previously been recognized for their outstanding achievements by Ye Olde Gang, will formally be enshrined into the Hall of Fame, along with the 2017 induction class.

“It is fitting that an athletics department so rich in history, tradition and success establishes a Hall of Fame to honor these outstanding achievements,” said Santa Barbara High Principal John Becchio.

This year's inductees are football and track and field standout Randall Cunningham, tennis star Alison Hardey, baseball player Ryan Spilborghs, and community leaders Peter and Gerd Jordano.

Bolton said all five honorees have confirmed they will be attending the event.

Santa Barbara High has paid tribute to several distinguished student-athletes and coaches of the past in its Walk of Fame in the hall of the administration building. And Ye Olde Gang has honored athletic standouts over the years at special fund-raising dinners.

“We’re going to begin by bringing into the Hall of Fame all of those who have been honored in the past — 40-plus years of Ye Olde Gang,” said Bolton, a Santa Barbara alum.

“The Ye Olde Gang is a group of former Dons that got together back in 1974, celebrating everything that is so special about Santa Barbara High athletics,” he explained. “This small gathering that started out as a barbecue grew into a large dinner, featuring hundreds of people and also resulted in several hundreds of thousands of dollars being contributed by former Dons athletes to the athletic program, the facility infrastructure and other things here at Santa Barbara High School.”

Joby Nunez, a Ye Olde Gang honoree and the vice chair of the Hall of Fame committee, said the Hall “has been a long time coming. I’m real proud to be on this committee. I’m looking so forward to the evening of Jan. 26 to induct this year’s nominees.”

Gerd Jordano, a song leader for the Dons during her high school years in the 1950s, called the induction “an incredible honor. We were so pleasantly surprised to get this invitation."

The Jordanos are involved in the Peabody Stadium renovation project.

“We’re delighted with the work that’s going to be done. We’ve seen the plans for the Peabody Stadium, it’s going to be outstanding,” Jordano said. “It’s going to serve the future athletes of Santa Barbara High School in a great way. The community also will benefit from this beautiful stadium.”

Bolton said the Hall of Fame inductees fall into three categories: athletic achievement, coaching achievement and community leaders. 

“The community leadership category is for those individuals that have done so much for athletics in upholding the tradition and helping the infrastructure and the other things that are so important to continuing the success of Santa Barbara High athletics,” he said.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner can be purchased at yeolegang.com, or by calling the high school at 805.966.9101, ext. 5006.

Seating is limited to 200; reservations close by Jan. 19. Any questions can be emailed to [email protected]

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 