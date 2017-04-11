Santa Barbara High Sweeps Ventura

The Santa Barbara High boys volleyball team swept Ventura in a Channel League matchup on Tuesday 25-19, 25-19, 25-14.
Henry Hancock notched 10 kills while Aiden Douglas added eight. Dane Westwick dished out 31 assists while running a balanced offensive attack.
"I very pleased with our overall performance considering we haven't played a competitive match in two weeks," said Santa Barbara head coach Chad Arneson.
The Dons improved to 10-5 overall and 4-0 in league play and host Buena on Wednesday.
