San Marcos Beats Santa Barbara, Closes In on Title Repeat

Tennis

San Marcos girls tennis moved within a win of making program history by defeating Santa Barbara, 14-4, in a Channel League match on Thursday.

The Royals (6-1 in league) are in position to capture a second straight league title for the first time. They play winless Buena in next week's league finale. San Marcos is tied for first place with Dos Pueblos.

The Royals won 8 of 9 singles matches, led by Yuka Perera and Kelly Coulson. In doubles, they took 6 of 9 matches.

The Royals (10-4 overall) play undefeated Cate at home on Friday.

Santa Barbara got a win in singles from Claire Stotts. The doubles team of Brooke Morison and Eva Kershner took down San Marcos' Carly McDaniel and Maura Mannix, 6-1, in the second set played.

"They were completely focused on beating them today," said Santa Barbara coach Sally Becker. "That was a great win for the Dons."

