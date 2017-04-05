Santa Barbara High Tennis Falls to Arroyo Grande

Tennis

Santa Barbara High went down to the wire with Arroyo Grande in a boys tennis match and suffered a 10-8 decision on Wednesday.

"The match was neck and neck from start to finish and came down to the final two matches of the day before it was decided," said Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe.

Taylor Kleine and Jonas Juhl swept their three sets in doubles for the Dons. In singles, Andrea Borromini won two sets and Noah Ostovany won his first set but suffered and injury and sat out the remainder of the match.

Santa Barbara is 5-5 and plays at Loyola on Friday.

Singles:

Noah Ostovany 1-0

Lucas Pollero 0-2

Andrea Borromini 2-1

Mike Chung 1-2

Doubles:

Taylor Kleine / Jonas Juhl 3-0

Isaac Kershner / Mason Lender 0-3

Andrew Tebbe / Mike Kelly 1-2

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.