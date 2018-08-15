Wednesday, August 15 , 2018, 9:49 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara High Two-Sport Star Bryce Warrecker Commits to Cal Poly

Bryce Warrecker
Bryce Warrcker of Santa Barbara High commits to Cal Poly for basketball and baseball. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 15, 2018 | 8:19 p.m.

Santa Barbara High junior Bryce Warrecker has committed to Cal Poly for basketball and plans to play baseball as well, Dons' baseball coach and Bryce's uncle Donny Warrecker announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8 Bryce Warrecker is a standout in both sports for Santa Barbara.

"Coach (Joe) Callero, the head basketball coach and Coach (Larry) Lee, the head baseball coach, have agreed on a schedule that will allow Bryce to play both sports," Donny Warrecker said. 

Teddy Warrecker, Bryce's other uncle, is an assistant baseball coach at Cal Poly.

Teddy and Donny are the brothers of Bryce's father, Wes Warrecker.

Bryce Warrecker averaged 17.7 points as a sophomore on the Santa Barbara varsity basketball team. He was a second team All-Channel League selection.

In baseball, he played first base and pitcher for the Dons. He batted .385 and had a 0.77 ERA in Channel League play, earning four saves and one victory. He was named to the All-Channel League first team.

Bryce also excels in the classroom, carrying a weighted GPA of 4.75.

"Bryce is a very hard-working student and athlete and is very deserving of this incredible opportunity to attend a great university as well as compete in two sports at the Division 1 level," said Donny Warrecker.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

