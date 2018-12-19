Santa Barbara High Unveils Athletic Hall of Fame Plaque

A Hall of Fame plaque recognizing decades of outstanding athletic achievement and contributions by Santa Barbara High students was unveiled on Wednesday at the entrance to J.R. Richards Gym on campus.

The Dons Hall of Fame, presented by the athletic alumni group Ye Ole Gang, currently has more than 60 inductees. The plaque includes their names and the space for future Hall of Fame inductees.

"The athletic history of SBHS is extraordinary," said SBHS Principal Elise Simmons. “It is with great honor that we document permanently these our star athletes on the Dons Athletics Hall of Fame plaque for current and future Dons to see every day they enter the J.R. Gym. And, perhaps dream of the day that they too may be inducted in the Dons Athletics Hall of Fame."