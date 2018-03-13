Santa Barbara High Volleyball Makes Quick Work of Royal

Boys Volleyball

Ben Roach made his season debut with the Santa Barbara High boys volleyball team and contributed six kills in a three-set sweep of visiting Royal, 25-12, 25-23, 25-11, on Tuesday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

Roach joined the volleyball team this week after playing goalkeeper for the CIF-SS Division 1-champion soccer team. After winning the section title in a shootout, Roach and the Dons advanced to the semifinals of the State Regionals.

Will Rottman paced the volleyball team with 19 kills on 25 attacks. Freshman Sam Meister put away nine kills of 12 swings. Setter Dane Westwick dished out 33 asssists.

"It was a good win for the team, but I would like us to set the middles more to balance our attack," said coach Chad Arneson.

