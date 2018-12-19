Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, December 19 , 2018, 7:01 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara High Volleyball Standout Will Rottman Signs With Stanford

Rottman family Click to view larger
Will Rottman (center) was joined at his Letter-of-Intent signing ceremony by, from left, his uncle Steve, father Dave, mother Christina, aunt Lisa and cousin. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 19, 2018 | 4:25 p.m.

In the end, the dream school won out for Santa Barbara High volleyball star Will Rottman.

Rottman on Wednesday made Stanford his choice on where to continue his education and volleyball career.  He signed his National Letter of Intent during a ceremony in the SBHS Alumni Room.

One of the most heavily recruited prep volleyball players in the country, the 6-foot-5 outside hitter was relieved to have the process finally come to an end.

“There was a little anxiety to pull the trigger but once I did it felt super good,” said Rottman of his final decision. "It’s a dream come true for sure.”

All of the big-time college men’s volleyball programs were recruiting him, including two that are dear to his family. His father, Dave, and uncle, Steve, were standout volleyball players at UCSB and USC, respectively.

“It was kind of a coincidence that those were the other schools that I was really considering along with Stanford,” said Will.

While he chose Stanford over the alma maters of his dad and uncle, there is a tie to UCSB on The Farm. Stanford coach John Kosty was a Gaucho teammate of Dave Rottman from 1985-87.

Will Rottman Click to view larger
Will Rottman signs to continue his education and volleyball career at Stanford. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Kosty, in a statement about Rottman, said: "Will is the recruit that everyone goes and watches at the club tournaments as he makes such an impact on the game. He is so competitive and loves to carry his team. A very outgoing and likable young man, he will undoubtedly do wonderful things for Stanford during his time here. We are very excited to welcome this young man to The Farm.”

Rottman will join former Dos Pueblos star Eli Wopat on the Cardinal when he begins Stanford in the Fall of 2019.

Santa Barbara High coach Chad Arneson was thrilled for the centerpiece of his team.

“I’ve had a lot of great players, but I’ve never had so many schools looking for Will as far as wanting him to be a big piece of their puzzle,” Arneson said. “It’s quite an honor to coach him and see him grow.

“He brings the fire and competitiveness you want from any player. Everybody rallies around him. He definitely stands out. I’m very grateful to have him one more year at Santa Barbara High.”

Rottman acknowledged his dad for helping him through the recruiting process and in his development as a volleyball player.

“He basically started the platform with the club program that gave me the opportunity to play and get exposure,” Will said. “I’ve been peppering with him in the backyard since kindergarten.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 