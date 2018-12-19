Santa Barbara High Volleyball Standout Will Rottman Signs With Stanford

In the end, the dream school won out for Santa Barbara High volleyball star Will Rottman.

Rottman on Wednesday made Stanford his choice on where to continue his education and volleyball career. He signed his National Letter of Intent during a ceremony in the SBHS Alumni Room.

One of the most heavily recruited prep volleyball players in the country, the 6-foot-5 outside hitter was relieved to have the process finally come to an end.

“There was a little anxiety to pull the trigger but once I did it felt super good,” said Rottman of his final decision. "It’s a dream come true for sure.”

All of the big-time college men’s volleyball programs were recruiting him, including two that are dear to his family. His father, Dave, and uncle, Steve, were standout volleyball players at UCSB and USC, respectively.

“It was kind of a coincidence that those were the other schools that I was really considering along with Stanford,” said Will.

While he chose Stanford over the alma maters of his dad and uncle, there is a tie to UCSB on The Farm. Stanford coach John Kosty was a Gaucho teammate of Dave Rottman from 1985-87.

Kosty, in a statement about Rottman, said: "Will is the recruit that everyone goes and watches at the club tournaments as he makes such an impact on the game. He is so competitive and loves to carry his team. A very outgoing and likable young man, he will undoubtedly do wonderful things for Stanford during his time here. We are very excited to welcome this young man to The Farm.”

Rottman will join former Dos Pueblos star Eli Wopat on the Cardinal when he begins Stanford in the Fall of 2019.

Santa Barbara High coach Chad Arneson was thrilled for the centerpiece of his team.

“I’ve had a lot of great players, but I’ve never had so many schools looking for Will as far as wanting him to be a big piece of their puzzle,” Arneson said. “It’s quite an honor to coach him and see him grow.

“He brings the fire and competitiveness you want from any player. Everybody rallies around him. He definitely stands out. I’m very grateful to have him one more year at Santa Barbara High.”

Rottman acknowledged his dad for helping him through the recruiting process and in his development as a volleyball player.

“He basically started the platform with the club program that gave me the opportunity to play and get exposure,” Will said. “I’ve been peppering with him in the backyard since kindergarten.”