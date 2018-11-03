Santa Barbara High Water Polo Advances to CIF Semifinals

Water Polo

Jordan Hayes scored with one minute left to give Santa Barbara High a 9-7 lead, and the Dons held on for a 9-8 win over Costa Mesa on Saturday to reach the semifinals in the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs.

Santa Barbara will play Los Osos in a semifinal game on Wednesday at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine.

The Dons rallied from a a 5-2 deficit in the first quarter at Costa Mesa.

With center Julian Bacon out with an injury, Dylan Fogg stepped up for Santa Barbara and drew two ejections and scored three goals.

The Dons got their offense going in the second period, outscoring Costa Mesa 5-0 to take the lead for good.

Freshman Ryan Drake had a big game, scoring two goals.

Santa Barbara's defense played a key par in the win. The Dons held Costa Mesa to 1 goal on seven power play opportunities, including a 6 on 4,

Freshman goalie Wyatt Pieretti made five saves, including two stops on power plays and a save on a counterattack in the fourth period. In the first period, he was looking straight into the sun.