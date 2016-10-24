Santa Barbara High’s Anais Jimenez Receives Womble Award

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Anais Jimenez was named Santa Barbara High's recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Jimenez plays basketball, lacrosse and is a member of the Dons' cheerleading squad. She is also active in student government— she was the class president during her freshman and sophomore years. In the classroom, Jimenez carries a 3.86 grade point average.

"I've known Anais since she was in the third grade and I can tell you she is a phenomenal athlete and student all around," said Santa Barbara Athletic Director Joe Chenoweth.

Her lacrosse coach Jeannette Biava said in the statement: "She is a player you feel proud and honored to represent your team."

The Womble Award is given to a high school junior student-athlete who demonstrates outstanding character, is always accountable, shows respect to teammates, opponents and officials, has a positive attitude and puts others above self and team above personal interest.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.