Santa Barbara’s Big Batting Highlights 27-9 Romp of Bishop Diego

Softball

Alyssa Perez drives in eight runs to lead the Dons at the plate

Santa Barbara high girls softball went up big early and didn't let up, finishing with a 27-9 win at Bishop Diego on Thursday.



Alyssa Perez delivered time and again for the Dons, driving in eight runs on the day. Perez drove in a run with a walk, a double, a two-run triple in the second, a three-run homer in the third and another walk in the fourth.

The Dons as a whole finished with 18 hits to the Cardinals' nine.

Katie Firestone hit four singles in six at-bats. Estefana Perez was walked three times and had two singles, while Maya Castro and Emma Hernandez had two singles apiece.

Ariana Lopez got a two-run double on a 0-and-2 count early. By the top of the second, the Dons already had a 16-2 lead, an advantage they comfortably expanded for the remainder of the game.

Dons coach Tori Shyrock praised Estefana Perez's start at the mound.



"She did a great job keeping her composure once the Cardinals started getting some hits," Shyrock said. "She mentally stayed in the game."

Haley Hoidal went 3-3 for Bishop Diego and Julia Gregson and Miranda Alvares each had two hits.

