Santa Barbara High’s Blake Kelley Signs With Univ. of San Diego

Football

Santa Barbara High receiver Blake Kelley signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his education and football career at the University of San Diego.

Kelley is a 6-5 wide out with good hands and athleticism. He’s also a standout out volleyball player.

“Blake was being recruited by schools across the country at all levels but being from Santa Barbara, USD was the perfect fit for him,” Santa Barbara football coach JT Stone said.

Kelley drew the attention of USD coaches after performing well at a 7-on-7 passing tournament at the school last year.

During his senior season at Santa Barbara, he caught 42 passes for 669 yards and six touchdowns. He also provided great blocking down field for the running backs and other receivers.

“Blake's potential is through the roof, and I can’t wait to see what he looks like four years from now,” Stone said. “Not only is he going to be a great addition to their offense, they expect him to come in and compete for a job."

Kelley will join Santa Barbara High teammate Russell Enholm at USD. Enholm, a defensive back, was a redshirt freshman last season for the Toreros.

“USD is a great school and their football program competes at the D1, Football Championship Series level,” he added. “I'm extremely happy for Blake and his family. Blake committed to USD early in the recruiting process, as it was a perfect fit for him academically and athletically.”