Santa Barbara High’s Dons Net Café Enters New Year of Student-Run Businesses

The school also announces the Katherine Lucatero Memorial Scholarship to honor the alumna, who died in September at age 21

Santa Barbara High School’s Dons Net Café celebrated the coming year’s business ventures at its grand reopening Friday.

The student-run enterprises presented their businesses, including the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, SBici Bike Shop in partnership with BiciCentro, selling Do Ubunto bracelets to send money to a South African orphanage, and the Design-N-Cut custom clothing venture.

Management members of Design-N-Cut laid out their business plan to the audience, explaining the recent partnership with Spirit & Pride for larger orders and the competitive edge they have for the local market.

Students also announced the Katherine Lucatero Memorial Scholarship, which is a tribute to the Santa Barbara High alumna who passed away in September at the age of 21.

Steve Gumins, of Athens Capital, is donating the money for the $1,000 scholarship.

Some of Lucatero’s friends, who also graduated several years ago, dedicated the scholarship to her memory, saying that “everyone was touched by her infectious laugh and beautiful smile.”

She had the best taste in everything she did, ate and wore, friend Maria Orozco said.

Lucatero was part of the Dons Net Café her senior year, and donors hope the money will go to other students with the same drive and enthusiasm for entrepreneurship.

State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson representative Liora Goodman also presented a proclamation to the Lucatero family, which attended the grand reopening.

UCSB sociology professor Victor Rios gave the keynote speech, “Surviving and Striving in Education.”

He encouraged students in the audience to aim for a higher education and set a path to accomplish what they want out of life.

“You want to change the world, you start with yourself,” he said.

He speaks at schools all over the country and the students at the Dons Net Café helped him get his positive message out, he said.

Rios told a Santa Barbara High student about his experiences growing up poor with his mother and receiving a block of yellow cheese from government programs. They would go to the store and buy tortillas, leading to his optimistic expression, “When life gives you cheese, you make quesadillas.”

That student told him he should make T-shirts, and Rios enlisted the help of Design-N-Cut to design and produce those shirts, which he now gives out at speeches.

