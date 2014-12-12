Monday, June 25 , 2018, 1:17 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara High’s Dons Net Café Enters New Year of Student-Run Businesses

The school also announces the Katherine Lucatero Memorial Scholarship to honor the alumna, who died in September at age 21

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | December 12, 2014 | 5:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara High School’s Dons Net Café celebrated the coming year’s business ventures at its grand reopening Friday.

The student-run enterprises presented their businesses, including the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, SBici Bike Shop in partnership with BiciCentro, selling Do Ubunto bracelets to send money to a South African orphanage, and the Design-N-Cut custom clothing venture.

Management members of Design-N-Cut laid out their business plan to the audience, explaining the recent partnership with Spirit & Pride for larger orders and the competitive edge they have for the local market.

Students also announced the Katherine Lucatero Memorial Scholarship, which is a tribute to the Santa Barbara High alumna who passed away in September at the age of 21.

Steve Gumins, of Athens Capital, is donating the money for the $1,000 scholarship.

Some of Lucatero’s friends, who also graduated several years ago, dedicated the scholarship to her memory, saying that “everyone was touched by her infectious laugh and beautiful smile.”

She had the best taste in everything she did, ate and wore, friend Maria Orozco said.

Lucatero was part of the Dons Net Café her senior year, and donors hope the money will go to other students with the same drive and enthusiasm for entrepreneurship.

State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson representative Liora Goodman also presented a proclamation to the Lucatero family, which attended the grand reopening.

UCSB sociology professor Victor Rios gave the keynote speech, “Surviving and Striving in Education.”

He encouraged students in the audience to aim for a higher education and set a path to accomplish what they want out of life.

“You want to change the world, you start with yourself,” he said.

He speaks at schools all over the country and the students at the Dons Net Café helped him get his positive message out, he said.

Rios told a Santa Barbara High student about his experiences growing up poor with his mother and receiving a block of yellow cheese from government programs. They would go to the store and buy tortillas, leading to his optimistic expression, “When life gives you cheese, you make quesadillas.”

That student told him he should make T-shirts, and Rios enlisted the help of Design-N-Cut to design and produce those shirts, which he now gives out at speeches.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 