Santa Barbara High’s Jeremiah Phillips, UCSB’s Lindsey Ruddins Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 27, 2018 | 2:12 p.m.

Santa Barbara High football player Jeremiah Phillips and outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins of the UCSB volleyball team were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Jeremiah Phillips Click to view larger
Jeremiah Phillips, Santa Barbara High football
Lindsey Ruddins Click to view larger
Lindsey Ruddins, UCSB volleyball.

Each week there is a press luncheon, Noozhawk Sports selects candidates for the Athlete of the Week awards and members of the Santa Barbara sports media vote. The winners are announced at the Monday luncheon.

Phillips had a break-out game on offense for the Dons in their 32-24 victory over Ventura. The senior rushed for 111 yards on just seven carries and scored on touchdown runs of 39 and 51 yards. He also made an impact on defense, recording two sacks, including one late in the fourth quarter that gave the ball back to Santa Barbara and secured the victory.

The hitting of Ruddins helped the Gauchos win the season-opening Miami-Ohio Invitational. The 6-foot-2 junior averaged 4.62 per set in three matches and blasted 27 kills in a win over the host team. She had 21 kills in a five-set loss to Cincinnati in the tournament opener and posted a double-double of 13 kills and 15 digs in a sweep against Saint Louis.

The athletes nominated for this week's awards were Lalo Delgado (Westmont soccer), Ben Partee (San Marcos football), Carter Clemmensen (UCSB men's soccer), Shaelan Murison (UCSB women's soccer) and Kendall Williams (San Marcos volleyball).

Coaches are encouraged to nominate athletes for the awards. Nominations should be emailed to [email protected]

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

