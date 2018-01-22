Santa Barbara High’s Juan Carlos Torres, Stephanie Yamada of UCSB Named Athletes of the Week

Juan Carlos Torres scored four goals for the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team in a pair of crosstown victories, while UCSB’s Stephanie Yamada claimed four big wins on the tennis court against Pac-12 powers UCLA and USC.

Their performances earned Torres and Yamada the Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Torres was one of six Dons to score goals in a 6-0 win over Dos Pueblos, and the sophomore forward took care of all the scoring in a 3-0 win against San Marcos.

Santa Barbara is 10-0-3 overall, 3-0-0 in Channel League and ranked No. 2 in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section, No. 3 in the state and No. 8 in the nation by topdrawersoccer.com.

Yamada and partner Amanda Atanasson knocked off a USC team 6-3 in doubles and she rallied to win her singles, 4-6, 6-0, 6-0, to help the Gauchos beat the Trojans (6-1) for the first time since 1994.

Yamada and Atanasson also won their doubles set against UCLA, 6-4, and the junior prevailed in singles, 6-3, 6-4. That was the Gauchos’ only singles victory on the day in a 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

The other female athletes considered for the award include Thea Neushul (Dos Pueblos water polo), Kelly Bickett (Laguna Blanca soccer), Lauren McCoy (Westmont basketball) and Sarah Bates (UCSB basketball).

The male honorable mention athletes are Noah Nuño (Carpinteria basketball), Corey Chavers (UCSB volleyball), Conner Lee (Dos Pueblos wrestling) and Gabe Vincent (UCSB basketball).

