Santa Barbara High’s Senior Scholarships Sweeter Thanks to Late Principal Claud Hardesty

Honorees of the Santa Barbara High Alumni Association Meeting and Scholarship Awards.
Honorees of the Santa Barbara High Alumni Association Meeting and Scholarship Awards. (Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association photo)
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | May 6, 2015 | 3:03 p.m.

Fifty graduating seniors were awarded $1,000 scholarships at the Santa Barbara High Alumni Association Meeting and Scholarship Awards barbecue on Saturday.

Little did they know that the award would be doubled, thanks to the generosity of the late Claud Hardesty, a longtime teacher and, from 1957-70, principal of Santa Barbara High.

He retired in 1970 but continued to cheer for the Dons at football and basketball games until he was 102 years old.

Hardesty had no children of his own and considered the students and faculty of Santa Barbara High to be his family.

Born in 1909, he died Nov. 8, 2012. Hardesty made a large bequest to the school's alumni association scholarship fund in the form of stocks and real property.

The Claud Hardesty Scholarship Foundation, managed by the alumni association, was created to annually — and exclusively — fund scholarships and related expenses for Santa Barbara graduating seniors. Now, for years to come, a fortunate group of graduating seniors will benefit from Principal Hardesty's generosity.

— Barbara Keyani is a communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

